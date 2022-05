It was almost like it was meant to be. Former UA Wildcat Sam Thomas making the Phoenix Mercury as an undrafted free agent, that is. See, it runs in her family. Back in 1966, Emmitt Thomas, her grandfather, also went undrafted and made the Kansas City Chiefs in the same manner. He went on to have a 13-year playing career and nearly 40-year coaching career, retiring just a just a few years ago. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO