The McKinney location of Preston Trail Community Church permanently closed in April. The church was located at 1611 Wilmeth Road. While the McKinney location closed, the Frisco campus of the church remains open. It is located at 8055 Independence Parkway. The nondenominational Christian church offers services in person and online and has age-appropriate programming for birth through high school. 972-668-1244. www.prestontrail.org.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO