Concord Teacher Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Molestation Charges

By NEWS24-680
news24-680.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetter from Adam Clark, Superintendent of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District:. I am writing to inform you that Mt. Diablo Unified School District Administration was informed today (Thursday) by Concord Police that (name withheld due to early stages of investigation), a teacher who has previously taught at Pine Hollow Middle...

Comments / 5

#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Concord Police#Pine Hollow Middle School#Mdusd
