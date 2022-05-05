ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfurt police arrest over 30 fans before Europa League semifinal

By Agence France-Presse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin, May 5, 2022 (AFP) - Frankfurt police say they made more than 30 arrests in the buildup to Thursday's Europa League semifinal second leg clash between Eintracht Frankfurt...

#Europa League#Eintracht Frankfurt#Police#Berlin#German
