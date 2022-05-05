High-Ranking Democrat Campaigns For Cuellar Despite Abortion Stance

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday accused the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority of delivering a “slap in the face” to women following the leak of a draft decision which would overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 case which established a constitutional right to abortion.Lawmakers squared off on the Sunday political shows this week as the nation gears up for the potential seismic shift.Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, the House Democratic leader delivered withering criticism of the Court."This is about something so serious and so personal and so disrespectful of women," said Speaker Pelosi. "Here we are on...
