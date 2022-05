Isaiah Joe is officially considered questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat as per the official NBA Injury Report. (NBA Injury Report ) Isaiah Joe's questionable tag is new and given that he was a DNP-CD in Game 3 it appears Joe must suffered the ankle sprain at pregame/in-game warmups or at practice. Regardless, Joe has played 5 minutes, 1 minute and zero minutes in Games 1-3 respectively, not scored single point and only recorded a single rebound. Barring a backcourt injury for Philly, best to look almost anywhere else but Joe for DFS lineups, even as a low cost flyer.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO