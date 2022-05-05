ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Falls, Hill, McLennan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; McNairy; Tipton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Up to 8 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, strongest in higher terrain and on the west sides of the islands. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible in the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains near Buffalo Pass. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas within the Colorado River Valley, as well as the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times, especially for areas north of the Mogollon Rim into the Navajo Nation.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bowie, Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Angelina; Bastrop; Bell; Blanco; Bowie; Brazos; Burleson; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Coryell; Ellis; Falls; Fayette; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Gregg; Grimes; Harrison; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Houston; Kaufman; Lampasas; Lee; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Madison; Marion; McLennan; Milam; Morris; Nacogdoches; Navarro; Panola; Rains; Robertson; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Travis; Trinity; Upshur; Van Zandt; Walker; Washington; Williamson; Wood TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL ELLIS FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MADISON MARION MCLENNAN MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County, Western El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central New Mexico, most of the Gila wilderness, and most of El Paso county. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible over southern zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather conditions can also be expected as a Red Flag is in effect.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Hayden, Ephrata, Othello, Moses Lake, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ

