Mcallen, TX

Man wanted for killing his child’s mom in Georgia arrested in McAllen

By Nathaniel Puente
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal authorities have arrested a man wanted for the death of his child’s mother in Georgia. Roberto Andablo Gaona, 31, was taken into custody by the...

