EUGENE — Keeshawn Barthelemy is officially an Oregon Duck. The former Colorado guard signed to transfer to UO, which announced his addition on Thursday. “Keeshawn will add valuable Pac-12 experience to our backcourt, and we are really excited to add him to the team,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said in a statement. “He has shown tremendous improvement in his first two seasons, and we expect him have a real impact on the team.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO