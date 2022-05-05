ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tyrann Mathieu hasn't chosen his Saints jersey number, preorders still crashed NFL website

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nk7zS_0fUEoQwY00

We knew there would be a high demand for Tyrann Mathieu jerseys once the New Orleans Saints introduced their newest free agent signing on Wednesday (on May 4, or “504 Day,” it should be noted), but it’s still shocking to see just how strongly this move energized the fanbase. Saints fans rushed to place preorders for Mathieu’s jersey in such great numbers that it temporarily overwhelmed their servers and crashed the website, as first observed by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

It’s back online now, though, and if you’re still interested you can place a preorder at this link (men and women’s jerseys are both listed at $129.99, and will ship once Mathieu’s number is finalized). Mathieu has not yet chosen which jersey number he will wear in black and gold, having picked No. 32 (currently claimed by second-year defensive back Bryce Thompson) at each of his stops in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. In college at LSU he wore Nos. 7 (Taysom Hill) and 14 (Mark Ingram II).

For his part, Mathieu isn’t too worried about it right now. When asked about which number he would prefer to wear in New Orleans at his introductory press conference, Mathieu responded: “To be honest, I don’t — they can give me any number, to be honest. Like I said I just want to play good ball and do good things in the community.”

Still, it’ll be fun to see which number Mathieu ends up with. It doesn’t feel likely that Ingram will stay in No. 14 after trying to buy No. 22 off of standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson after his midseason trade, only to be foiled by NFL rules. Thompson may not stick on the roster long, too. But Hill is probably determined to hang onto his No. 7 jersey, which he has worn since 2016 at BYU to honor his late brother.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Odell Beckham to Cowboys? 2nd NFL team in Dallas? McCarthy's Lambeau return preserved

There’s a heavy dose of what-ifs in this edition of News and Notes. But we start with one thing Cowboys fans now know for sure: Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field in 2022 as the coach of the visiting Cowboys. It’s sure to be sure a surreal day for the former Packers skipper and a contentious game on the (possibly) frozen tundra. There’s also concrete video evidence of the car accident that involved team owner Jerry Jones this week. It doesn’t prove what caused the wreck, but it suggests Jones is lucky he wasn’t injured.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

Report card time Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Things have settled now that the NFL draft is in the rearview mirror for the fans and franchises. When it came to choosing college talent from the 2022 NFL draft, what teams did well and excelled? Which ones flopped? And how has that translated to the overall offseason? Glad you asked..Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-Arizona Republic The Cardinals will do anything to keep Kyler Murray happy. While he wasn't a pick, the acquisition of the erratic Hollywood Brown for a draft choice feels like doing what the quarterback wants... rather than adding strength to the wide...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Thompson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 moves the Saints should make after signing Tyrann Mathieu

We’re moving into the next phase of the New Orleans Saints offseason, with a small crowd of first-years and tryout players converging on the practice facility soon for rookie minicamps. And with the 2023 compensatory draft picks deadline behind them, the Saints have started making moves — a big one being the arrival of Tyrann Mathieu, a hometown hero and Pro Bowl safety who should do a lot to help replace the leadership New Orleans lost when Malcolm Jenkins retired earlier this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Preorder#American Football#Mathieu Era#The New Orleans Saints#Neworleans#The Kansas City Chiefs#Lsu#Nos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One big thing to love about each of the Saints' draft picks in 2022

The New Orleans Saints went into the 2022 NFL draft with seven selections and condensed it down to just five picks, carefully maneuvering to get their guys — players who bring high-end athleticism, leadership qualities, and strong resumes of success at the college level. But let’s not generalize them. Each of these rookies brings something special to the table, and the Saints are hoping those traits translate to the NFL. Their odds of getting back to the postseason hinge on it. With that in mind, let’s explore what sets each of these first-year players apart from their peers:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy