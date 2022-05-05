ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

This garden is no secret on Lake to Lake

Bellevue, Washington
Bellevue, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Up2gd_0fUEmZxV00

Bellevue Television’s Lake to Lake show goes to the garden to share stories about protecting Bellevue’s wonderful places and planning for the city’s future. Stories include:

  • the Fire Department getting help from businesses for special equipment for fighting wildfires
  • the upcoming "Experience Bellevue!" neighborhoods conference
  • an update for the city's Comprehensive Plan
  • stories of community members who brought other cultures with them as they settled here.

Michelle DeGrand hosts the show at the Bellevue Botanical Garden, where an array of spring flowers are blooming.

Lake to Lake and other Bellevue TV programming airs on channel 21 and the BTV's YouTube channel. For more information, email btv@bellevuewa.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Bellevue, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stunning video shows tornado forming near Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday’s climate was unpredictable, and it created some rather rare weather patterns, including a tornado! Robert Hartnett was attending the Spokane Indians game with his family when the team announced a rain delay. He said he was just outside the stadium when he saw a familiar-looking funnel starting to form. Other Spokane Indians fans also captured video...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Flowers#Botanical Garden#The Fire Department#Comprehensive Plan#Channel 21#Btv#Btv Bellevuewa Gov
KING-5

2 bald eagles caught fighting outside Seattle home

Two eagles fought outside a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Seattle from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Two eagles fought outside a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Seattle from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

“Infamous” Bellevue cat wins large settlement due to conflict of interest

The owner of a notorious cat in Bellevue named “Miska” won a $125,000 settlement from Bellevue and King County following a three-year court battle. Anna Danieli, the owner of Miska, and her attorneys alleged that one of the neighbors who filed complaints against the cat was also the head of King County’s Regional Animal Services, a ‘grave conflict of interest’ and overreach by a government official, attorneys said.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Photos: 2 bald eagles spotted fighting in Seattle backyard for five hours

SEATTLE — Two bald eagles were seen fighting for hours in the backyard of a Seattle home on Sunday. Pictures and video show the eagles grasping onto each other with their talons outside of a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. Kim McCormick, who submitted the photos to KING 5, said the birds began fighting outside her neighbor's home around 6 p.m. and stop until 11 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
97 Rock

Oregon’s Coolest Ghost Town Isn’t As Abandoned as You Might Think

Explore An Oregon Ghost Town That's Been Named "Coolest" In The State. An Oregon ghost town near The Dalles Oregon isn't as abandoned as you might think. If you love exploring history, this quick day road trip from the Tri-Cities will be worth it. It's a few hours away from the Tri-Cities near The Dalles Oregon.
US News and World Report

Group to Retrieve Lost Crab Pots, Save Marine Wildlife

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — While most crab pots dropped into the Salish Sea are recovered, many are not, and the Northwest Straits Foundation is going after them. Pots remaining on the seafloor can cause havoc for years, trapping and killing marine wildlife, the Skagit Valley Herald reported. The organization...
ANACORTES, WA
Eater

José Garzón’s Guide to Dining in Snohomish County

José Garzón is the owner of Garzón, a popular Latinx street food pop-up which recently took up a longterm residency with a takeout window inside Belltown’s Black Cat Bar. He grew up on an island off the coast of Ecuador, and travelled (and ate his way) through the world as a musician for much of his life, including for Bremerton Christian pop-punk band MxPx. Since Garzón stopped touring in 2016, he’s delved into the Seattle-area restaurant scene, working at fine-dining restaurants like the Barking Frog in Woodinville before learning about pop-ups from chefs like Melissa Miranda and Shota Nakajima in 2018 — which inspired him to launch Garzón the following year.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, WA
151
Followers
313
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Bellevue (/ˈbɛlvjuː/ BEL-vyoo) is a city in the Eastside region of King County, Washington, United States, located across Lake Washington from Seattle. It is the third-largest city in the Seattle metropolitan area and has variously been characterized as an edge city, a suburb, boomburb, or satellite city. Its population was 122,363 at the 2010 census and 148,164 in a 2019 census estimate. The city's name is derived from the French term belle vue ("beautiful view").

Comments / 0

Community Policy