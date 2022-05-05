This garden is no secret on Lake to Lake

Bellevue Television’s Lake to Lake show goes to the garden to share stories about protecting Bellevue’s wonderful places and planning for the city’s future. Stories include:

the Fire Department getting help from businesses for special equipment for fighting wildfires

the upcoming "Experience Bellevue!" neighborhoods conference

an update for the city's Comprehensive Plan

stories of community members who brought other cultures with them as they settled here.

Michelle DeGrand hosts the show at the Bellevue Botanical Garden, where an array of spring flowers are blooming.

Lake to Lake and other Bellevue TV programming airs on channel 21 and the BTV's YouTube channel. For more information, email btv@bellevuewa.gov.