San Angelo Independent School District's “golden girl” Laura Elms can hardly walk down a street in San Angelo without running into an adoring former student or a colleague who she has mentored in some capacity. She has touched thousands of lives in her 50 dedicated years of service to the children of San Angelo and the district. So, it was fitting on the first-ever “SAISD Difference Maker Day” on May 6, 2022, she was celebrated in big way as the culminating recognition at a district-wide event.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO