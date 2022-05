The Nature Conservancy is working with the Manchester Transit Authority to offer public bus rides from downtown to nearby green spaces. On the first Saturday of each month through September, residents can catch a bus at Veteran’s Memorial Park and head to outdoor spaces within a 30 mile radius of Manchester. The sites will change each month. The program begins this weekend, May 7, with a trip to the Massabesic Center in Auburn.

