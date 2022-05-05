Can Aaron Rodgers carry Packers through their flaws this year? I THE HERD

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
The Packers' biggest hater these days is none other than FS1's Colin Cowherd. During his show on Thursday, Cowherd blasted the NFC North franchise for its current strategy. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers ignored a major need at wide receiver and took two defensive players in the first round. It's a clear sign Green Bay wants to win games with its defense and rushing attack.
The Green Bay Packers, once again, did not draft a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. That isn’t to say they didn’t try. Indeed, the Packers attempted to trade up to Pick 32 using their two second round picks. The Minnesota Vikings, though, did not want to allow the Packers to have a fifth year option with whomever they picked. Instead, the Packers traded to pick 34 (with the Vikings) and took Christian Watson, who they wanted to target at pick 32. According to NFL Analysis Network, one NFL scout believes that Green Bay is the perfect team for Watson.
This NFL offseason has been the most eventual in recent memory. There were tons of notable shakeups including Tyreek Hill departure from Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins, Davante Adams move from Green Bay Packers to Las Vegas Raiders and Russell Wilson’s arrival in Denver as a member of the Broncos. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho highlight the top NFL quarterback and wide receiver duos.
Week 4 of the USFL is here! Four games over three days, and I can't wait to watch and wager on the action. One of the neat things about the league is that we get to watch some exciting ball by a handful of teams jam-packed into 10 fun regular-season weeks. After this weekend's games, we're almost halfway through the regular season.
The Tennessee Titans surprised starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill when they drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the NFL Draft. Tannehill was already "shocked" that his franchise had traded away receiver A.J. Brown, so it was even more stunning when the Titans drafted a quarterback. Tannehill said he understood...
The Arizona Cardinals have seen this movie before. Playing without DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray went 1-4 down the backstretch of the 2021 regular season and limped into the postseason, losing handily on the road to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, Arizona will hope to avoid a...
The Wisconsin Badgers had one of the best defenses in the country last season. However, they lost many notable contributors to the NFL. Bringing in Latu to learn from defensive guru Jim Leonhard will help make sure the status quo is maintained in Madison. Kamo’i Latu at Utah. Kamo’i...
Tampa Bay Bandits head coach Todd Haley has been through the NFL ranks as both a head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and a coordinator for other teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers. See how his coaching experience has translated from the NFL to the USFL.
Three weeks into the USFL season, the Birmingham Stallions have established themselves as the team to beat. The Stallions are the only unbeaten team remaining at 3-0, leaving them firmly entrenched atop RJ Young's latest USFL Power Rankings. That being said, there is still much left to be decided, with...
My series of report cards for the 2022 NFL Draft continues today with an evaluation of the NFC North. You can check out my grades for the other divisions here:. Let's break down what the four NFC North teams did in the draft and in signing undrafted free agents. Grade:...
With the NFL offseason about to hit a dead period, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora has unveiled his bold predictions for the 2022 season. Let's just say La Canfora's prediction about Aaron Rodgers would completely rock the NFL world. La Canfora's bold prediction for the Green Bay Packers is...
Grade: A- After trading away former NFL MVP and franchise icon, Matt Ryan, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith needed a strong 2022 draft class to reassure fans the club was headed in the right direction. I believe they accomplished precisely that with one of the better,...
According to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, San Francisco 49ers coaches are reportedly 'underwhelmed' with Trey Lance's development. They have not found any trade suitors for Jimmy Garoppolo, leaving them a tough decision to make at QB next season. Hear why Colin Cowherd says that it is time 'for the 49ers to rip off the band-aid.'
Rookie mini camps are usually intended to start introducing teams’ draft picks and undrafted free agents to the respective playbooks. However, rookie mini camp is also a time in which players are invited for tryouts. For example, undrafted wide receiver Ryan Wisniewski from UW-Whitewater is trying out with the Green Bay Packers. According to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is trying out for his team.
GREEN BAY — Normally, it’s a team's first round selection or selections in the Packers case that has their fans buzzing. However, with the loss of Davante Adams all eyes are on second round wide receiver Christian Watson and with rookie camp underway, he’s just ready to get to work and prove himself.
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
Akana’s speed, athleticism and explosiveness jumps off the video screen when watching his Hudl Video. At 7v7 events he showcases impressive cover Skills and agility. Akana is one of the dudes who’ll be in the conversation for plenty of accolades come December. He's already committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams is setting the record straight — he is excited to be a Lion. "I’m looking forward to it, for real," Williams said Thursday, via The Athletic’s Chris Burke. "They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my play-making ability." Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — While some USFL teams are looking for one consistent playmaker at the quarterback spot, New Jersey Generals head coach Mike Riley continues to use two quarterbacks with good success. De’Andre Johnson got his first start of the year after leading the Generals to a comeback win...
Comments / 0