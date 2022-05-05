ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Off In San Diego

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you feel the need … the need for speed (again)?. The long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, premiered in San Diego Wednesday on...

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Connelly Makes Rare Appearance With Son, 24, At ‘Top Gun’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Connelly‘s eldest child, 24-year-old son Kai Dugan, made a rare public appearance at the premiere of his mom’s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Jennifer, 51, walked the red carpet at the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego on Wednesday, May 4 with Kai, whom she shares with her ex, photographer David Dugan. Jennifer and Kai were also joined by the actress’s husband Paul Bettany. Their children Stellan, 18, and Agnes, 10, were not at the star-studded event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ScreenCrush

First ’Top Gun: Maverick’ Reviews Call It a Perfect Sequel

It’s taken a very long time to get a Top Gun sequel to the screen. The original movie was the blockbuster of the year back in 1986. Maybe it was just a different era back then, or maybe Tom Cruise was just too busy doing other stuff, but a Top Gun 2 never happened. Eventually, Paramount did start work on a sequel and then, after years and years of development, the film finally goes into production only for a freaking pandemic to derail its release for a full two years.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Connelly Glows In Gold Beaded Gown & Invisible Heels at the San Diego Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Connelly made an incredibly glamorous appearance at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film faced two years of production delays due to the pandemic. Connelly stars in the motion picture alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm. The movie officially hits theaters on May 27 and follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he pushes the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodges the advancement in rank that would ground him.   Connelly looked absolutely breathtaking for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Connelly Describes Her 'Magical' Experience Flying With Tom Cruise (Exclusive)

Jennifer Connelly's experience shooting Top Gun: Maverickwas filled with some high-flying adventure -- even if she didn't initially know it was going to be. ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Connelly during a press event on Tuesday, on board the famed USS Midway aircraft carrier, and the celebrated actress recalled how co-star Tom Cruise took her on a totally unexpected aerial thrill ride.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Expendables 4' CinemaCon Posters Reveal the Sequel's All-Star Cast

Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vogue Magazine

How Monica Barbaro Gave Top Gun: Maverick’s Premiere Its Couture Moment

Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster Top Gun came out years before Monica Barbaro was born, but the Californian actress is at the heart of its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Starring as female fighter pilot Phoenix, Barbaro is part of a new generation of Air Force heroes that includes stars like Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Manny Jacinto. Transforming into her no-nonsense character, a woman who rose through the ranks in a male-dominated field and more than holds her own, is something Barbaro will never forget. “It was ten months of filming while going through intense training and flying in jets,” she says, moments before the film’s world premiere on board the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done—a completely life-changing experience.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
KARK 4 News

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

LOS ANGELES (KTSM) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night. According to published reports, the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away. Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinema Blend

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ World Premiere Interviews With Tom Cruise And More

Top Gun: Maverick stars including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Charles Parnell, Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis, plus filmmakers Joseph Kosinski and Christopher McQuarrie, and musician Kenny Loggins chat about the long-awaited Top Gun sequel at the red carpet for the world premiere of the film on the USS Midway in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

Rachel McAdams Stuns In Black Dress For Rare Public Appearance At ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

Rachel McAdams, 43, surprised all when she made an appearance at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. Though the Canadian stunner wasn’t involved with the film, she certainly stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the USS Midway Naval Museum, which also hosted the likes of Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
E! News

Lady Gaga Is Here to Hold Your Hand With New Top Gun: Maverick Song

Watch: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper REUNITE at 2022 SAG Awards. This is your captain with an important message: Lady Gaga has dropped a new track. The "Bad Romance" singer officially released her latest track, a power ballad called "Hold My Hand," on May 3. It'll feature in the upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise flick Top Gun.
MUSIC
AFP

'Top Gun' gets 'evolution' in sequel 36 years on, says Cruise

It has been 36 years since Tom Cruise donned his aviators, jumped into a fighter jet and ascended Hollywood's A-list with "Top Gun" -- and, finally, a sequel is about to land. - 'Go lower' - In "Top Gun: Maverick," female fighter pilots have joined the elite squadron, including Monica Barbaro's Phoenix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Cruise Open to Reprising His Tropic Thunder Role

Between Top Gun: Maverick and two upcoming Mission: Impossible films, recent years have seen actor Tom Cruise reprise a number of beloved roles, though he recently teased that, were he to revive another figure from his filmography, he could potentially see himself playing Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder again. The nature of the character, an exaggerated parody of movie executives, means he likely wouldn't be the focal point of an entire feature film, but having previously reprised the role for a bit on MTV, it sounds as though he wouldn't mind embodying the character for the right opportunity. Top Gun: Maverick lands in theaters on May 27th.
MOVIES

