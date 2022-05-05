ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Parents defend letting 6-year-old run Cincinnati marathon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKEXx_0fUEYSdK00

CINCINNATI ( WJW )– The organizers of the Flying Pig Marathon are getting a lot of heat after a 6-year-old boy ran in the event on Sunday.

The minimum age for the 26.2-mile race in Cincinnati is 18 years old, but the Crawford family of Bellevue, Kentucky completed the race with their 6-year-old son in tow. It’s the first marathon the entire family of eight has run together.

Parents Ben and Kami Crawford, who document the family’s adventures on a YouTube channel, defended their decision and recognized their unconventional parenting methods in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday .

FDA warns multiple companies over delta-8, CBD sales

“We have never forced any of our children to run a marathon and we cannot even imagine that as feasible practically or emotionally. We have given all of our kids the option for every race. Last year two kids ran it without us. In 9 years we have been awarded a total of 53 medals – mostly to the kids. This year after begging to join us we allowed our 6 year old to train and attempt it. Both parents gave him a 50/50 chance of completing it and were ready to pull the plug at any moment if he requested it or if we viewed his safety at risk. We asked him numerous times if he wanted to stop and he was VERY clear that his preference was to continue. We did not see any sign of heat exhaustion or dehydration and honored his request to keep on going,” they wrote.

Kara Goucher, two-time Olympian and silver medalist at the 2007 World Championships, was among the experts who weighed in on the situation.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but a six year old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six year old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is “struggling physically” does not realize they have the right to stop and should,” Goucher said on her verified Twitter account .

“I’m not questioning motivation or saying it is bad parenting. But as an Olympic athlete, I promise you this is not good for the child. Children are children. Let them run around, but as the parent you need to protect their growing bodies and their young minds,” Goucher wrote.

The Flying Pig Marathon released a vague statement on Tuesday:

“The Flying Pig Marathon takes the safety and security of all participants very seriously. We receive numerous requests for special accommodations each year and carefully evaluate each one. Our goal is to provide a positive race experience for all participants while supporting them along the course. The Flying Pig Marathon was founded on the ideal of hosting a world-class road race experience and will always strive to do so.”

WJW reached out to Pig Works president and CEO Iris Bush on Thursday for an updated statement and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC Supreme Court won’t hear case of Rev. Barber’s conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has refused to hear the appeal of a civil rights leader who was convicted of trespassing during a 2017 demonstration inside the Legislative Building. The state Supreme Court announced on Friday that it had denied the request of the Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro for the […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Arrest made, victims identified in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released the identities of the victims and arrested a suspect in a Thursday shooting that killed two people. Lawrence Cox Jr., 34, of Kinston, was identified as the suspect. The victims, Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57, were related to the suspect. Earlier Thursday, Kinston […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Marathon, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Flying Pig taking blacklash after 6-year-old runs full marathon

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon has become the center of attention in Cincinnati after getting backlash on social media that a 6-year-old boy ran the full marathon. The Flying Pig’s website said marathon participates must be 18 years old as of race day. So, when a post began circulating on social media of the boy running the May first marathon, people began asking questions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Goucher
WNCT

DA: No charges after woman mistaken for panther killed

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says the shooting death of a woman who was mistaken for a panther was a “tragic and heart-wrenching accident” for which no charges will be filed. District Attorney Andrew Murray wrote this week that Rachel Buchanan, 19, her boyfriend and another couple were at a home […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

74-year-old Greensboro woman allegedly groped in her yard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman wants everyone to look up and pay attention to their surroundings after she says a man came up to her and grabbed her inappropriately in her own yard. “I was working outside, and I was watering my plants here, and I looked up, and there was a man […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

20-year-old found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old, officials said Thursday. Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Stone Rose Drive in reference to a shooting, according to Nexstar’s WNCN. They found Javonte Cranaell, 20, dead in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle. The […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flying Pig Marathon#Wjw#Olympian
WNCT

Davie County murder-suicide suspect’s mother says son was ‘tormented by nightmares,’ had suffered multiple concussions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and their two children before setting their home on fire and killing himself, spoke out in Raleigh during a news conference centering on her son’s mental health and the possible impact of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Tiffany Meeks is working […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Bond set at $2 million for Reidsville shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting. Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WNCT

Garland: Escaped murder suspect, guard ‘extremely dangerous’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives. Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy