Lehigh Acres, FL

Florida coaches keeping an eye on nation's No. 2 RB recruit

By David Rosenberg
 2 days ago
Florida’s coaches are out this week checking in on some priority targets at practice and perhaps the top name on running backs coach Jabbar Juluke’s list this week is five-star running back Richard Young out of Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Juluke visited Young’s practice on Wednesday, according to 247Sports, after defensive backs coach Corey Raymond was by last week. Florida is in Young’s top seven but he doesn’t appear to have the Gators at the top of the list at this point. Sending guys out to evaluate him each week is just another way to let one of the top running backs in the nation know that Florida is very interested in him.

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the other schools vying for Young’s services. The Sooners will get him on June 3 for an official visit, and the Bulldogs are up two weeks later. OSU gets him on June 24 leaving just two more official visits left for him to schedule. The Crimson Tide are expected to receive one of those, so now is the time for Florida to make its push.

The Gators did get Young on campus twice over the spring. He’s gotten to know the new staff well in that time and said he enjoys the family atmosphere down in Gainesville. That said, an official visit is what’s needed to make his words anything more than pleasantries.

Young is the No. 2 overall running back on the 247Sports composite and the No. 19 overall recruit in the class of 2023. The On3 Consensus has him as No. 1 among running backs and No. 24 nationally.

