Tacoma, WA

Comedic actor Shawn Wayans coming to the Tacoma Comedy Club on Sunday

By Tyrah Majors, KOMO News Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. — Actor and comedian Shawn Wayans is bringing laughter to Tacoma this weekend. If you’re a fan of the prolific Wayans family, you’ve most likely seen him star along side his younger brother,...

