Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Married!? The Couple Wears Matching “Marry Me” & “I Do” Grills In New Video [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 2 days ago

Did A$AP Rocky & Rihanna get married behind our backs?

A$AP Rocky recently released a new music video for his single, “D.M.B.” with Rihanna as his costar and love interest. The video is very romantic is a ride or die type of way where Rihanna is really holding down her man.

In the video, the billionaire mogul constantly shows up at the rapper’s side in many ways like rolling his drugs, being there once he gets out of jail, and being seen as a bride in a scene. He refers to her as his “angel,” “goddess,” and “soulmate”, so maybe the video symbolizes the couple’s next steps.

The camera zooms in on their teeth where A$AP’s grill says “Marry me?” and in response, Rihanna answers with her grill that spells out “I do.” The couple is expecting their first child together regardless of his multiple cheating allegations.

Would we be surprised if the two are actually married? See the video below.

