Steven Spielberg was spotted dining at a popular Poughkeepsie restaurant this past week. Steven Spielberg has been seen out and about in the Hudson Valley as of late, and one can only assume he's working on the next blockbuster movie being filmed here in the Hudson Valley, whatever that film may be. Spielberg, known for directing such epic films as Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, Indian Jones and Jurassic Park, just to name a few, was recently seen taking on Poughkeepsie's most famous sandwich at Rossi's Deli.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO