A rash that seemed to move across a man's entire body was due to worms crawling under his skin, according to a new report. The 64-year-old man, who lives in Spain, had been previously diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer and needed to be hospitalized because the cancer had spread to his spine and was pressing on his spinal cord, according to the report, published April 21 in The New England Journal of Medicine. While in the hospital, doctors gave him a high dose of glucocorticoids, a class of steroids that fight inflammation and are sometimes used in cancer patients to help with side effects of chemotherapy and to aid in the treatment of certain cancers.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO