How Eating at the Kitchen Table Finally Helped Me Start Eating Mindfully

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve had to scrap my dinner menu at the last minute because I forgot to take the meat out of the freezer. (Hello, local pizza delivery place — one large pie, please!). If you’ve been there before, then you feel my pain. Running frozen chopped meat under hot water seems like a good idea until the top of the package starts to cook while the inside stays frozen. Try putting frozen chicken thighs in a bowl of warm water, and the bag immediately rises to the top… strike two. And because I have a personal policy not to microwave meats, well, let’s just say that I have the pizza place on speed dial. That’s why, when a colleague mentioned the Thaw Claw as a potential solution to this problem in a recent meeting, I had to see what people were saying about it. The first review that I read had me convinced that this Amazon find was the answer to my temperature troubles.

