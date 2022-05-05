ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Daniel I. Yaez (aka Artist DIY) – Love and Vision May 7 reception

By webmaster
artgroupsdfw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Exhibition: Love and Vision by Artist Daniel I. Yanez (aka Artist DIY) Venue: One River School Art + Design3288 Main St #102, Frisco, TX 75033. Facebook Event Page: https://facebook.com/events/s/love-vision-by-artist-daniel-i/753821605784179/. Artist Bio: Daniel I. Yanez (aka Artist DIY) is a Dallas native based out of the Oak Cliff area....

artgroupsdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
Collider

Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary in Production With Jeff Bridges Narrating

You won’t need to “Run Through the Jungle” to catch a previously unreleased performance from Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) that’s over 50 years old. Deadline reveals that a documentary centered around the band’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London is in production, with none other than Jeff Bridges backing it all with his soulful voice as narrator. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is officially just “Up Around the Bend” under the watchful eye of Grammy-award winning director Bob Smeaton, who fans will know for his work on documentaries featuring bands including Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix, and The Band.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Entertainment
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Z94

Norma Jean, Emery, Aaron Gillespie + More Plot ‘Labeled Fest’ 2022 Tour

The Labeled podcast that chronicles Christian indie and punk bastion Tooth & Nail Records becomes a concert tour this summer, led by headliners from the scene such as Norma Jean, Emery and Underoath's Aaron Gillespie performing one of his solo band's albums. The three artists anchor most dates on the...
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Diy#D Magazine#Sunset High School#Mountain View College
NPR

Legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter

In a career that spans over five decades, Ron Carter has played jazz, classical, soul and hip-hop. He's won three Grammys. Ron's worked with folks like Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Billy Joel and A Tribe Called Quest. Take his contributions on It's Compared to What by...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Doja Cat Samples Big Mama Thornton's "Hound Dog" in New Track "Vegas"

Doja Cat is channeling the blues in her newest song “Vegas,” the lead single of the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, ELVIS. Produced by Rogét Chahayed and Yeti Beats, the three-minute cut samples Big Mama Thornton’s famed 1953 cut “Hound Dog” — which was also popularized by Elvis Presley in 1956 — and was first debuted by Doja Cat during her Coachella 2022 set. The ELVIS soundtrack is set to feature the late artist’s “extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today,” and will also include Gospel artist Shonka.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Sabrina Claudio Shares "Based On A Feeling"

Sabrina Claudio returned this morning with the release of her fourth studio album, Based On A Feeling. The 11-song project arrives over two years since she released her Christmas-themed album. Based On A Feeling dives deeper into her emotions and sensuality than ever before. The project contains production from Stunt,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Variety

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Bringing order to the chaos of reality… Jarvis Cocker interviews six collectors

Peter Blake: ‘I’ve always had nice objects around me’. Peter Blake began collecting in earnest as a young teenager, and over the decades he sought out everything from elephant designs to Disney memorabilia, jigsaws to jewellery. Much of what he collected was redeployed in his work – he is famous for his pop-art collages (not least the cover of the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band) and paintings of found objects, many of which came from his local car boot sale. What remains is gathered in his home in Chiswick, west London, and at his vast studio in nearby Hammersmith. “I’ve always had nice objects around me,” he says.
CELEBRITIES
CBS San Francisco

Kinetic Australian punk band headlines Great American Music Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- In the space of a few short years, Australian punk band Amyl & the Sniffers has risen to become one of the most celebrated new acts to emerge from Down Under in the past decade.Formed by pint-sized, bleach-blonde singer Amy Taylor (aka the band's namesake Amyl) and her housemates in suburban Melbourne in 2016, the group named itself after the party drug amyl nitrate or "poppers."Taking cues from classic '70s proto-punk (particularly Iggy and the Stooges), glam, pub rock and modern punk, the band's recorded and released their debut EP Giddy Up that same year,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy