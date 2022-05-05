Exclusive: Currentzis orchestra fires non-Russians

The Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili has announced a tour of Germany with Vasily Petrenko and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Buniatishvili has been an outspoken Putin opponent since 2014. Petrenko, equally principled, is evacuating his family from Ukraine and Russia. Dates. Stuttgart – May 18 – Liederhalle. Munich –...
From an interview in Der Standard with festival boss Markus Hinterhäuser (pictured):. STANDARD: You announced weeks ago that you want to “act and not react” in the Currentzis case. So far you have done neither the one nor the other. Why?. Hinterhäuser: I’m happy to make a...
Sweden, unlike its neighbours, has no great composer. Norway has Grieg, Finland Sibelius, Denmark Nielsen and Sweden — blank. The one composer who might have filled the role was treated with such disdain by polite society that he lived all his life in grim poverty, never able to afford a piano. …
Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
LONDON — As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its eighth week, Russia confirmed that its flagship vessel in the Black Sea sank — with Ukrainians crediting their anti-ship missile for the action — while CIA Director William Burns warned that the U.S. can’t “take lightly” the possibility that Russia would use nuclear weapons.
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, some Russian elites have spoken out against the economic consequences that a prolonged war would have on Russia. But the recent comments of businessman Oleg Tinkov may be the strongest repudiation from a Russian oligarch yet.
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two Russian oligarchs found dead alongside their families within 48 hours of each other are the latest high-profile executives to die in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the year.
Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has made a rare appearance for her annual 'Alina Festival' on Saturday at Moscow’s VTB Arena, putting rumours that she was hiding in a Swiss chalet or a Siberian bunker to rest. A rhythmic gymnastics festival. Her presence at the patriotic rhythmic gymnastics...
The US Navy used its new marine surveillance aircraft to provide accurate targeting data to Ukrainian forces to sink the Russian Black Sea flag ship Moskva on April 13. Ukraine claimed it fired two Neptun missiles at the Russian warship which was patrolling south of Odesa. Russia initially claimed the...
Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
THE West must prepare for a "worst case" war with Russia after Vladimir Putin's growing threats to attack, a former Nato chief warned today. It comes as a propaganda video showed a Russian sub launching a volley of cruise missiles from underwater in a fresh blitz on Ukraine. The footage...
