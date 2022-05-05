ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Exclusive: Currentzis orchestra fires non-Russians

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hear that the Theodor Currentzis orchestra Musicaeterna – funded...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

UK orchestra on an anti-Putin tour

The Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili has announced a tour of Germany with Vasily Petrenko and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Buniatishvili has been an outspoken Putin opponent since 2014. Petrenko, equally principled, is evacuating his family from Ukraine and Russia. Dates. Stuttgart – May 18 – Liederhalle. Munich –...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Salzburg is sticking with Putin-funded Currentzis band

From an interview in Der Standard with festival boss Markus Hinterhäuser (pictured):. STANDARD: You announced weeks ago that you want to “act and not react” in the Currentzis case. So far you have done neither the one nor the other. Why?. Hinterhäuser: I’m happy to make a...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

How Sweden lost a great composer

Sweden, unlike its neighbours, has no great composer. Norway has Grieg, Finland Sibelius, Denmark Nielsen and Sweden — blank. The one composer who might have filled the role was treated with such disdain by polite society that he lived all his life in grim poverty, never able to afford a piano. …
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Orchestra#Vtb Bank#Non Russians
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Fortune

An oligarch believes that almost all Russians are united against the war, and demands Putin be given a ‘clear exit’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, some Russian elites have spoken out against the economic consequences that a prolonged war would have on Russia. But the recent comments of businessman Oleg Tinkov may be the strongest repudiation from a Russian oligarch yet.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy