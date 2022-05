CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals took place at the American Bank Center, Saturday, and featured the best bull riders in the world. Brandon Davis has been riding since he was 12, and professionally since 2014. He entered Saturday's competition at the top of the leaderboard, but he did not underestimate the bulls he would be riding. "You got, you know, 140-160 pound two-legged athlete, a cowboy. Then it's man vs. beast. A four-legged athlete that weighs upwards to 2,000 pounds."

