Bartosz Beda: Two Minutes Before Midnight @ Ro2 Art (Dallas)

Cover picture for the articleDallas– Ro2 Art is proud to present Bartosz Beda: Two Minutes Before Midnight. The show will run from May 7th through June 4th, 2022, with an opening reception held at Ro2 Art in The Cedars, located...

Click here to read the full article. In 2018, Laura Young, the owner of vintage good shop in Austin, Texas, spotted a carved marble bust priced at $34.99 in a local Goodwill. At 52 pounds, it was heavy, and it looked old. An expert examination revealed that it was, in fact, ancient. It dated back to the 1st century CE—and had once belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. Four years later, the ancient Roman bust, which may depict Roman commander Drusus Germanicus, will be returned to Germany’s Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. In a signal...
