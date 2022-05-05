ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reopening set for Elroy-Sparta State Trail after four-year closure because of flood damage

By Rayos Syndication User
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – The Elroy-Sparta State Trail, which has been closed since 2018 because of severe flood damage, will reopen formally with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. May 14. “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re so excited to have the Elroy-Sparta State Trail open...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elroy Sparta State Trail#Milwaukee#Wkbt#Dnr#The Kendall Depot#The Elroy Sparta Trail
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin bird flu outbreak confirmed in 11 counties

(The Center Square) – Another 66,000 birds in Wisconsin were put down because of the bird flu this week. The state’s Department of Agriculture on Thursday said cases were confirmed in Sauk and Pierce counties. New cases were also confirmed in Barron County, which now has the most cases of the bird flu in the state at five.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Have You Heard About This Haunted Bridge In Siren, Wisconsin?

If you're scared of things that go bump in the night, you may want to avoid this haunted Wisconsin bridge at all costs. Yikes. There are many haunted places across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Recently, I learned about a haunted road in Wisconsin! There are many rumors and legends about why it is haunted in the first place but only one story has ever been confirmed.
SIREN, WI
WSAW

1 dead in Langlade County crash

TOWNSHIP OF NORWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Langlade County. The crash happened Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road D and Evergreen Road in the Township of Norwood. The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services responds to structure fire, no one hurt

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a structure fire in Chippewa Falls Thursday afternoon. According to a media release by Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at 3:15 p.m. on May 5 the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of smoke coming from under the siding of a duplex at the address of 564 East Wisconsin Street.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Wildfire season sparks in Wisconsin, DNR says

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wildfire season is in full swing, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR's dashboard shows there's been more than 50 fires this weekend alone. "We're starting to see a lot of fire activity, particularly this weekend with the warm temperatures, low humidity,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy