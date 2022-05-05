ACLU, other organizations asking Lehigh County DA to end plan to have detectives monitor drop boxes

Who in the fringe wing of the Pennsylvania GOP got to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin? He was never someone to bow down to political pressure. And even those who disagreed with his stance on criminal justice matters – his refusal to accept Bethlehem’s policy of decriminalizing possession of a small amount of marijuana in the city’s Lehigh County jurisdiction comes to mind – the stance was usually rooted in common sense. In the decriminalization matter, his position that state laws supersede local laws seemed sensible even to some who favor the statewide legalization of recreational marijuana. So we’re perplexed as to why, weeks out from a consequential primary election in Pennsylvania, Martin is taking steps that seem more characteristic of a political pawn than a prosecutor. The district attorney announced he will use county detectives to conduct surveillance on ballot drop-off boxes to combat the illegal act of depositing multiple ballots in a box. An April 4 report from Martin’s office found 288 people deposited more than one ballot last fall, out of a sampling taken at the five Lehigh County ballot boxes. To some on the far right, this sounds like a conspiracy of gigantic proportions. To most sensible people, this sounds like a case of a few hundred people dropping off their busy spouse’s ballot because someone still needs to take the kids to soccer practice after work on Election Day – busy folks trying to get by while still exercising their right to vote. Should they break the law to accomplish that? No. Should they be targeted for prosecution in a taxpayer-funded surveillance initiative? Nope. It’s called common sense. We applaud Martin for practicing it through a distinguished career putting violent people in prison without regard to politics, but this initiative makes little sense and will rightfully put some tarnish on that distinguished career if he doesn’t reverse course.

