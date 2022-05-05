ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

ACLU, other organizations asking Lehigh County DA to end plan to have detectives monitor drop boxes

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENTOWN, Pa. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania wrote a letter to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, criticizing his plan to have county detectives monitor drop boxes to help enforce the law prohibiting people from dropping off more than one ballot. Martin's plan would have county...

www.wfmz.com

WJAC TV

State voting official pushes back on ballot drop box warning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top state elections official is pushing back against a county district attorney’s plan to have detectives monitor ballot drop box locations ahead of the coming primary and prosecute violations. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman wrote on Thursday to Lehigh County District Attorney...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County DA Jim Martin acting more like political pawn than prosecutor | Turkeys & Trophies

Who in the fringe wing of the Pennsylvania GOP got to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin? He was never someone to bow down to political pressure. And even those who disagreed with his stance on criminal justice matters – his refusal to accept Bethlehem’s policy of decriminalizing possession of a small amount of marijuana in the city’s Lehigh County jurisdiction comes to mind – the stance was usually rooted in common sense. In the decriminalization matter, his position that state laws supersede local laws seemed sensible even to some who favor the statewide legalization of recreational marijuana. So we’re perplexed as to why, weeks out from a consequential primary election in Pennsylvania, Martin is taking steps that seem more characteristic of a political pawn than a prosecutor. The district attorney announced he will use county detectives to conduct surveillance on ballot drop-off boxes to combat the illegal act of depositing multiple ballots in a box. An April 4 report from Martin’s office found 288 people deposited more than one ballot last fall, out of a sampling taken at the five Lehigh County ballot boxes. To some on the far right, this sounds like a conspiracy of gigantic proportions. To most sensible people, this sounds like a case of a few hundred people dropping off their busy spouse’s ballot because someone still needs to take the kids to soccer practice after work on Election Day – busy folks trying to get by while still exercising their right to vote. Should they break the law to accomplish that? No. Should they be targeted for prosecution in a taxpayer-funded surveillance initiative? Nope. It’s called common sense. We applaud Martin for practicing it through a distinguished career putting violent people in prison without regard to politics, but this initiative makes little sense and will rightfully put some tarnish on that distinguished career if he doesn’t reverse course.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Baltimore Sun

Federal judge denies Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s motion to dismiss charges against her; case to go on

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s request to dismiss the charges against her, finding her attorneys failed to present any objective evidence the case against her is prejudiced. The judge’s decision to dismiss the motion came the same day Mosby, a Democrat, formally filed to run for reelection. Mosby’s lawyers previously argued in court papers that ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Slate

A Federal Appeals Court Just Devastated the Power of Judges to Reject Bad Plea Deals

More than 97 percent of people convicted of a crime plead guilty in this country, often in exchange for a favorable sentencing recommendation or the dismissal of some other criminal charges. But even when prosecutors won’t offer much in return, most defendants are eager to plead guilty because defendants who go to trial and get convicted receive significantly longer sentences. These long post-trial sentences give prosecutors enormous power at plea bargaining.
CONGRESS & COURTS

