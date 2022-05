HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspects responsible for a robbery by force. The victim of the robbery had arrived at his convenience store around 12:10 p.m. April 23 in the 10000 block of Telephone in Houston when he was attacked by two unknown males, who were attempting to gain control of a bag that he was holding that contained a large sum of money.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO