Baker Mayfield trade rumors continue to flare up despite the fact that neither the Browns nor any other team in the league seems ready to end the drama. If you’ve been holding your breath for movement in the ongoing Baker Mayfield situation, you’ve probably passed out. Molasses moves faster than negotiations to get Baker out of Cleveland have gone and it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change any time soon.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO