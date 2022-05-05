ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Georgia Restaurant Is One Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In America

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trLeR_0fUEDZmK00
Photo: Getty Images

This discovery could not have had better timing as Cinco De Mayo festivities begin to populate the city. This Mexican restaurant is a celebration in itself.

According to a list put together by Thrillist , the best Mexican Restaurant in all of Georgia is Raging Burrito. This is one of the best Mexican restaurants in all of America due to the unique burritos that are offered to customers. Raging Burrito also has vegan and vegetarian options available among popular jerk chicken entrees.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Raging Burrito:

"A downtown Decatur staple, Raging Burrito has been “rolling fatties” since 1996. Conveniently located in The Square, this eatery is known for its unique burrito offerings. Among the favs are the Jerk Burrito, which is made with jerk chicken or tofu sautéed with their famous pineapple salsa and roasted red pepper. Another solid burrito choice is the Raging Queso Burrito because… well, queso. And when the weather is ideal, the garden patio at Raging Burrito is the perfect place to wash down your meal with a Raging Margarita or a Raging 151 Punch (it’s basically the tropics in a glass)."

For more information regarding the best Mexican restaurants in the country visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Decatur, GA
Lifestyle
Decatur, GA
Restaurants
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)

As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Steak 'N Shake Menu Item According To Nearly 31% Of People

The Steak 'n Shake menu has evolved over the years, and diners constantly find something new to love at the restaurant. Back in 2019, the chain's Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger, The Original Double 'n Cheese Steakburger, and the White Truffle Prime Steakburger topped a list of the chain's options, per Thrillist. Times continue to change and items like the brand's Bacon Cheese Fries and Patty Melt climbed up the rankings (via Restaurant Clicks). According to Ranker, many diners rally around various takes on their fries, with the original Thin 'n Crispy variety winning over the most hearts.
WISCONSIN STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wide Open Eats

Atlanta’s Best Fried Chicken Spots That Showcase Local History

Maya Angelou said it. "The best comfort food will always be greens,. , and fried chicken." David Chang said it. "I love chicken. I love chicken products: fried chicken." Nora Ephron said it. "Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken." Lucky for Miss Ephron, Mr. Chang, and Maya, there are plenty of places in Atlanta that make good fried chicken.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Vegan#Cinco De Mayo#Food Drink
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Celebrity Chef Restaurants That Failed

Owning a restaurant might seem like a fun, dare we say glamorous job. But make no mistake — it's no easy business. According to a study by Ohio State University, more than 60% of independently operated restaurants will fail within the first three years. And if you think celebrity chefs are immune to such outcomes, think again. The truth is that despite their famous names and impressive resumes, many celebrity chefs have seen their own restaurants come and go.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US

Soul food is one of the most iconic types of American cuisine. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, soul food arose out of a mixture of innovation and necessity: It was initially created by African Americans in rural parts of the American South who came up with inventive ways to work with limited ingredients.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
RESTAURANTS
hunker.com

Costco Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Mexican Treat

If you're a fan of sweet and spicy flavors, you'll want to visit Costco as soon as possible. According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the warehouse is now selling frozen spicy mango cups — and honestly, it's got us stoked for summer. The cups are frozen mangonadas, a traditional Mexican...
RECIPES
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
537
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy