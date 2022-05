Another chapter has folded in the Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns saga. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, he asked a Browns starter about the Odell Beckham Jr. compiled video of Baker missing him wide open and responded that he saw it at every practice. The report says that OBJ's exit 'poisoned the well' for Baker and some of his teammates. Colin Cowherd explains how the current Baker situation developed from the OBJ saga.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO