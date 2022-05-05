ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Will Play Lovers In ‘Only Murders In The Building’s Next Season

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

From real-life friends to on-screen lovers. That’s the journey Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are going on in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building. Showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman revealed to Vanity Fair in an interview published May 5 that Cara, 29, joins the cast as Alice, an art gallery owner that puts Selena’s character, Mabel Mora, “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began.”

Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne (Photo: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” John said about Cara and Selena, who are both members of the Taylor Swift squad of gals that appeared in the music video for “Bad Blood.“ “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,’ ” John added.

Selena previously told Extra TV in December that working with Cara was “so fun” and that they “were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.” Selena also shared that she didn’t ask for her pal to be on the show, but the showrunners “actually wanted [Cara]” and she, as one of the executive producers on the show, was able to give them “a little push.”

Amy Schumer, 40, is also joining season 2 of Only Murders. The comedian plays a “slightly unbearable” version of herself who moves into the Arconia where Mabel (Selena), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) live. John Hoffman revealed Amy was “the most immediate yes we’ve gotten on the show.” Meanwhile, fellow new addition Shirley MacLaine, 88, plays the mother of Arconia board president Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), who is killed in the season one finale. “She’s 88 now and as sharp as they come,” John said about Shirley. “The beautiful thing for me was Steve saying, before she arrived, ‘I cannot believe I’m going to get to do things with Shirley MacLaine.’ Then he went on and on about seeing her when he was young. That really moved me.”

Only Murders in the Building season 2 premieres June 28 on Hulu.

