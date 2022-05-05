The KFBK Morning News Big Day Of Giving Highlights

(CBS4) — In celebration of Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month, Denver Zoo is hosting it’s first ever Asian American and Pacific Islander festival. (credit: CBS) Saturday and Sunday, the zoo will celebrate the diversity of Colorado’s Asian community through multicultural dance, music, art and workshops. They’re partnering with the Filipino-American Community of Colorado to highlight the zoo’s unique connection to Asian cultures and countries through animals and conservation programs. A normal zoo ticket will get you into the festival.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO