ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Gear Roundup: Spring 2022

By Bob Ankosko
soundandvision.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepsite an ongoing labor shortage and supply-chain disruptions, which continue to plague industries across the board, new product releases appear to be holding steady as we ease into the floral month of May. Newcomers include a refined version of an affordable speaker from a classic high-end brand, reasonably priced turntables from...

www.soundandvision.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
MY 103.5

Totally Epic! Maroon 5 is Bringing World Tour to Montana

This is definitely going to be one of the biggest concerts this year in Montana, and you don't want to miss it!. Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum American pop rock band, Maroon 5 has announced a Montana tour date. Maroon 5 is bringing their World Tour to Billings, Montana on Monday, August 8, 2022. The show will take place at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MONTANA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Grez Guitars hits new low with the Mendocino Bass

California luthiers Grez Guitars has unveiled the Mendocino Bass, a short-scale, semi-hollow body build with a redwood top. The bass follows in the footsteps of the firm’s Mendocino, Mendocino Junior and Smugglers Bridge Folsom guitars, in using salvaged old growth redwood in its construction. Thank you for reading 5...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Kerrang

Album review: Terror – Pain Into Power

Do you like hardcore punk? Good: so do Terror. While their sound might be as familiar as the chunky collegiate lettering often used as a quick signifier as to what kind of beatdowns and gang vocals to expect from a genre that is at times defined by its obstinance, it continues to persist and impress through sheer force of will.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Slash & Myles Kennedy premiere April Fool video, announce double live album

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators – or SMKC, if you prefer brevity – have launched a video for April Fool, the second single to be taken from their album 4, which was released in February. The previous single from the album, The River Is Rising, came out in October last year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Equipment#High End Audio#Photography#Design
loudersound.com

The Aristocrats release animated video for orchestral The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde

Instrumental prog supergroup The Aristocrats have released a brad new animated video for their brand new single, The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde, which you can watch beow. It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra which sees the trio working with the titular Polish orchestra and which will be released on CD and hi-res digital download on June 3 and as a limited run double-vinyl deluxe gatefold (via Diggers Factory) on July 1.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Guitar World Magazine

Police recover $50,000 worth of The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s stolen vintage guitar gear

Police in Portland have recovered a collection of guitar gear worth around $50,000, which was stolen from psychedelic rock outfit The Brian Jonestown Massacre last month. The theft of the electric guitars, bass guitars, acoustic guitars and effects pedals was first reported on April 18 while the band was touring the US, after their equipment was reportedly stolen from a trailer attached to the group’s tour bus.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy