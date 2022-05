With spring ball in the books, it appears that the national perception of Oregon is on the rise. There were plenty of questions surrounding the Ducks’ program during the offseason following the departure of Mario Cristobal and the arrival of Dan Lanning. But after 15 spring practices that brought plenty of promising storylines and excitement, Oregon has stabilized and finished the 2022 recruiting cycle on a major high note.

