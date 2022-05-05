UFC 274 'Embedded,' No. 4: Tony Ferguson, Carla Esparza talk TUF days

The UFC returns to Arizona on Saturday for its fifth pay-per-view of the year, which means the “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 274 takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 274 features a title-fight doubleheader. In the main event, Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC) is set to put his lightweight title on the line against Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC).

The co-main event will see women’s strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas (11-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) meet top contender Carla Esparza (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) in rematch over seven years after their first meeting won by Esparza.

Additionally, former title challenger Tony Ferguson (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) takes on former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a pivotal lightweight fight.

The fourth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Carla Esparza and Tony Ferguson talk about TUF days. Justin Gaethje gets in the zone. Champ Rose Namajunas’ coach recounts her evolution; LW king Charles Olivera looks to his legacy. Ferguson sizes up his opponent; Michael Chandler sees a familiar face.

Watch the episode in the video above and check out the previous episode below: