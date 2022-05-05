Taste of Music Festival to Be Held Saturday, June 11

BENLD - After a two-year absence, the Italian Club of Benld is inviting everyone back to Benld City Park for the 68th Annual Italian-American Days Festival on May 27-29. Club President Jerry Saracco said that, while he is happy the festival is returning, the non-profit organization is proceeding with caution, such as shortening its run. "We're not really sure what to expect," Saracco said "With the economy, dealing with inflation, and people just starting to get out again; we hope we will be able to draw a crowd once again."

