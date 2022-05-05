ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Taste of Music Festival to Be Held Saturday, June 11

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 2 days ago

The Taste of Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 11, at...

FOX 21 Online

Homegrown’s Kickball Classic Pits Friday Musicians V. Saturday Musicians

DULUTH, Minn.- Homegrown continued Saturday with a tradition not entirely all about music – but about kickball. More than 100 people came out to watch the Homegrown Kickball Classic at Chester Bowl Park. The game was between the Friday Homegrown musicians and those that played Saturday. After 7 late...
DULUTH, MN
The Telegraph

Benld Italian fest returning after two-year absence

BENLD - After a two-year absence, the Italian Club of Benld is inviting everyone back to Benld City Park for the 68th Annual Italian-American Days Festival on May 27-29. Club President Jerry Saracco said that, while he is happy the festival is returning, the non-profit organization is proceeding with caution, such as shortening its run. "We're not really sure what to expect," Saracco said "With the economy, dealing with inflation, and people just starting to get out again; we hope we will be able to draw a crowd once again."
BENLD, IL

