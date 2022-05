All are welcome to attend the Holy Trinity Arts Festival to celebrate spring and the arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St. The event will host a full spectrum of the arts including visual artists’ booths, performing artists and a floral arts design presentation, along with food vendors and a brewery.

