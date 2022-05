AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two missing Missouri children have been found safe in Amarillo. Amarillo Police said the suspected kidnappers, their biological mother Kayla Heins and Rashad Karim Abdul, have been taken into custody. APD said the children will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians. The two children had been reported missing through […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO