Local Results for May 6

Buy Now

Boys' Soccer

North Augusta 5, North Myrtle Beach 0

The North Augusta boys advanced to the Class AAAA Lower State semifinals with a 5-0 win over North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

Gerson Escalante had two goals and an assist, Ben Holton and Kevin Avila each had a goal and an assist, Henry Martinez scored a goal and Alex Carrillo had an assist. Tyler Hughes had the shutout in net. The Yellow Jackets (18-2-1) host West Florence on Friday for a spot in Monday's Lower State championship.

West Florence 2, South Aiken 0

West Florence ended second-seeded South Aiken's season in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs Wednesday.

James Island 6, Aiken 0

James Island ended third-seeded Aiken's season in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs Wednesday.

Lewisville 3, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Lewisville ended third-seeded Ridge Spring-Monetta's season in the opening round of the Class A playoffs Wednesday.

Softball

Midland Valley 14, Beaufort 4

Second-seeded Midland Valley opened the Class AAAA playoffs with a 14-4 win over Beaufort on Wednesday.

The Mustangs will host West Florence on Friday in a winners' bracket game.

South Aiken 15, May River 8

Third-seeded South Aiken used three big innings to beat May River 15-8 in Wednesday's Class AAAA playoff opener.

Josie Harting drove in five runs, and Avery Hanner, Katie Roberts and Haley Butts had two hits apiece for the T-Breds, who visit Hartsville on Friday in a winners' bracket game.

South Florence 4, Aiken 0

Angellyna Ergle, Paige Campbell, Emily Gossett and Makayla Tucker had a hit apiece for Aiken in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to South Florence in the Class AAAA playoff opener.

The fourth-seeded Hornets will visit James Island on Friday for an elimination game.

Loris 11, Strom Thurmond 0

Loris shut out third-seeded Strom Thurmond on Wednesday in the Class AAA playoff opener.

The Rebels will host Bishop England on Friday for an elimination game.

Barnwell 10, Kingstree 0

Barnwell freshman Jaidyn Devore pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 12 batters as second-seeded Barnwell opened the Class AA playoffs with a 10-0 win over Kingstree on Wednesday.

Devore also drove in two runs at the plate, as did McKynzie Still and Makayla Creech. Creech and Asia Green had two hits apiece. The Warhorses visit Timberland on Friday for a winners' bracket game.

Silver Bluff 11, Woodland 1

Silver Bluff used two big innings to blow out Woodland on Wednesday in the Class AA playoff opener.

Keylee Foreman had two hits and three RBI, Jayla Valentine had two hits and two RBI, Kacy Barfield drove in two runs, and Alyson Higgenbottom had two hits. Kaidance Lamb struck out 13 batters and only allowed one unearned run. The third-seeded Bulldogs visit Latta on Friday in a winners' bracket game.

Wagener-Salley 18, Calhoun Falls 0

Gracie Starnes tossed a three-inning shutout as Region 3-A champion Wagener-Salley cruised past Calhoun Falls in the Class A playoff opener. The War Eagles host McBee on Thursday in a winners' bracket game.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 15, North 0

Jersey Howie struck out eight while pitching a shutout, and second-seeded Ridge Spring-Monetta got balanced contributions from the lineup in a 15-0 win over North on Wednesday to open the Class A playoffs. The Trojans host Great Falls on Friday in a winners' bracket game.

Whitmire 7, Williston-Elko 6

Williston-Elko fell to Whitmire on Wednesday in the Class A playoff opener. The Blue Devils host Military Magnet Academy on Friday in an elimination game.