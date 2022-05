There were a couple of interesting moments between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes goaltenders during Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday night. The first happened in the opening period when B's right winger David Pastrnak was unable to evade 'Canes goalie Antti Raanta and they collided. Raanta was shaken up a bit and exited the game. Pastrnak was penalized for goalie interference. There was no reason to believe Pastrnak was skating into Raanta on purpose. After all, the B's were on a power play and pushing hard to score the game's first goal.

