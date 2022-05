SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — He’s not leading. He’s not even on the medal podium at the halfway stage of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry. But no one was happier on day two than two-time tournament host Danny Willett. After a mildly disappointing opening round of 73, the former Masters champion nipped round the four-time Ryder Cup venue in a nifty 65 shots to record the lowest round of the week so far. On six under par for the 36-holes he has safely negotiated, Willett is comfortably inside the top 10, three shots off the pace set by Germany’s Hurly Long.

