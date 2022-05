PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County was swamped Saturday by hundreds of the world's best triathletes who were in town for the 2022 Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast. Juan Calle of Atlanta won the event with a time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 3 seconds. Kerry Girona of Orlando was the top women's finisher at 3:52:25. ...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO