Inflation, recession and the 2022 midterms

May 9 (Reuters) - Bipartisan majorities of U.S. adults think CEO pay is too high, a new poll found, presenting a challenge for corporate boards looking to balance compensation for leaders and workers. In a survey of 1,037 people in February, 81% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans said the...
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8 (Reuters) - Speculators have held a historically low number of short positions across U.S. grain and oilseed futures for more than a year now, though they started to add a bit more at the turn of the month, cementing a second consecutive week of net selling in most products.
Comments / 0