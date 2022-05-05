ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation, recession and the 2022 midterms

By Stuart Rothenberg CQ-Roll Call
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 3 days ago

With six months to go until the 2022 midterm elections,...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. poll finds bipartisan concern over high CEO pay

May 9 (Reuters) - Bipartisan majorities of U.S. adults think CEO pay is too high, a new poll found, presenting a challenge for corporate boards looking to balance compensation for leaders and workers. In a survey of 1,037 people in February, 81% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans said the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy