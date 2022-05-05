When Is Season 2 of ‘The Wilds’ Coming Out?

Your favorite saga about teenagers trapped on a deserted island is back, and we’re not talking about Lord of the Flies . This week marks the Season 2 premiere of The Wilds , Prime Video’s young adult drama about betrayal and terrible experiments.

Season 1 followed a group of teenage girls who were on their way to a women’s empowerment retreat. When their plane crash landed on a deserted island, that was scary enough. What was scarier was the revelation that their retreat orchestrated the crash as part of its own social experiment. Even creepier? There was a plane full of boys that crash landed as well. Now the girls and the guys are about to collide. Who will survive? Who will ruin everything? And how can you watch?

When Will The Wilds Season 2 Be on Prime Video?

Technically, the second season of The Wilds is supposed to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 6. But because this is a global release, that complicates things. If you’re based in America, you can start watching new episodes of this teen drama tonight, Thursday, May 5.

What Time Will The Wilds Season 2 Be on Prime Video?

This is where things get a bit confusing. Officially, The Wilds is supposed to release its new season on Friday, May 6. Since it’s a global release and America’s time zones are earlier than other countries’, that means we get this original a day earlier. Season 2 of The Wilds is set to premiere in the U.S. on Prime Video at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 5. If you don’t see this new season right away, don’t worry. Refresh your browser or app and new episodes should appear.

How Many Episodes Are in The Wilds Season 2?

We’re getting a reduced season. Though last season had 10 episodes, Season 2 only has eight. All will drop on Prime Video at once.

How to Watch The Wilds

Because this is a Prime Video original, there’s only one way to watch Sarah Streicher’s drama about terrible social experiments. You’re going to need an Amazon Prime subscription . Fortunately, Amazon offers several pricing tiers, so you have options. Say you want both access to Prime Video and two-day shipping. That all-inclusive Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Want to only subscribe to Prime Video? You can do that at only $8.99 a month.

There’s even a special discount if you’re a student. Amazon Prime Student memberships cost $7.49 a month or $69 a year. EBT, Medicaid, and other select government assistance programs can also qualify for additional discounts.

Want to check out Prime Video but you’re not sure you’re ready to commit? Prime Video currently comes with a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

Will The Wilds Be on Netflix or Hulu?

That’s a big N-O. Because The Wilds i s a Prime Video original, it will only be streaming there.