‘First Kill’ First Look: Netflix Shares Peek at Its Vampire Hunter Teen Drama

By Greta Bjornson
 2 days ago

After Buffy , Twilight , True Blood and The Vampire Diaries , you’d think we’ve had our fill of fangs onscreen, but Netflix is proving there’s still more life to suck out of the genre. On Thursday, the streamer released the first look at its new teen drama First Kill , which is based on the short story of the same name from author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab.

Netflix shared a series of photos from First Kill, which looks like a classic juicy, drama-filled high school story, with a few vampire slayers and sets of fangs thrown in for good measure. The show follows a young vampire who is set to carry out her very first kill, but chooses an unfortunate target in a vampire hunter.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

The series comes about two years after Schwab first published her short story in September 2020. Helping bring First Kill to life on the small screen are showrunner, executive producer, and writer Felicia D. Henderson, as well as executive producers Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss. Schwab is also directly involved in the series as a writer and executive producer.

Along with Hook and Lewis, First Kill also stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings, Jr. and Jason R. Moore.

First Kill premieres on Netflix June 10. See the first look photos from the new vampire series below.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Emily V. Aragones/NETFLIX

