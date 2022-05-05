ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Along for the Ride’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Sarah Dessen Movie

By Anna Menta
 2 days ago
If you were a teenage girl who love to read between the years 1996 and 2011, you no doubt came across a book by Sarah Dessen at some point. The YA romance novelist has a dozen books under her belt, and quite a few of them best-sellers. Now, her 2009 bestseller, Along for the Ride, is coming to life as a Netflix movie this weekend.

Written and directed by Sofia Alvarez, who also adapted Jenny Han’s novel To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before for Netflix, Along for the Ride tells the story of Auden (played by Emma Pasarow), a recent high school graduate who opts to spend her last summer before college with her dad, her step-mom, and their new baby in the small, fictional beach town known as Colby. Though at first, she has trouble making friends, she forms a connection with a fellow insomniac in the town, the handsome mystery boy known as Eli (played by Belmont Cameli).

Also starring Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell, and Dermot Mulroney, Along for the Ride is sure to be a nostalgic trip back to Colby for millennials. Read on to find out how to watch Along for the Ride, including the Along for the Ride release date and the Along for the Ride release time.

WHEN DOES THE SARAH DESSEN MOVIE ALONG FOR THE RIDE COME OUT? WHERE TO WATCH ALONG FOR THE RIDE:

Along for the Ride will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 6. The movie will be exclusively on Netflix—unfortunately, you won’t be able to see this one in theaters.

WHAT TIME WILL ALONG FOR THE RIDE BE ON NETFLIX? ALONG FOR THE RIDE RELEASE TIME:

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, Along for the Ride will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 6 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Thursday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Auden and Eli on your Netflix, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

IS THERE A ALONG FOR THE RIDE TRAILER?

Of course! You can watch the Along for the Ride trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video on the top of this page. Time to take a trip to Colby.

