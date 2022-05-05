ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear among cities working to save Valley homeless from heat deaths

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KulSJ_0fUDnhxp00

As temperatures rise, Valley cities, including Goodyear, are pitching in to support Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign to help prevent heat-related deaths among the Valley’s rising homeless population.

According to Maricopa County , at least 130 individuals experiencing homelessness died from heat-related causes in 2021. The nonprofit’s goal is to protect our most vulnerable population by collecting and distributing one million bottles of water.

From May 1 through August 31, PRM is providing essential resources to sustain the city’s homeless population, such as nonperishable food and water supplies. Ahead of this Valley-wide undertaking, the Mission is seeking monetary, nonperishable food and water donations. Monetary donations will be matched up to $150,000, made possible by a grant by several supporters of Phoenix Rescue Mission.

“During the summer months in Phoenix, asphalt can heat up to a deadly 170 degrees. Anything above 104 degrees can cause brain damage and death,” said Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa. “While many Valley residents find respite indoors, our unhoused neighbors cannot take shelter from the heat and need help that can come to them.”

Other municipalities, including Avondale, Surprise, Peoria, Glendale, El Mirage, and Scottsdale, have created partnerships with the Mission, bringing relief to the streets in the Mission’s Hope Coach vehicles to distribute water, toiletries and case management services.

“Anything helps in this undertaking to save and change lives, whether it’s through a small monetary donation, dropping off a case of water or starting a water drive,” said Brissa. “This is so much more than a handout of water. This is arming people with the tools to change their lives and move out of harm’s way.”

Food, water, and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 2515 N. 34 th Drive in Phoenix. The Mission is also in need of volunteers to help distribute vital, nutritious food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale.

For more information or to start your own Code:Red drive, contact Catie Hammann at gikhelp@phxmission.org or 602-346-3347.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
El Mirage, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Society
Goodyear Independent

Where can we take the kids when we visit Arizona in May?

...We are coming at the end of May with our 14- and 10-year-old daughters and really want to experience some of the things Arizona has to offer, instead of lounging in our pool all day, every day (although lounging is awesome!) ... We want to do a little hiking, but it'll be 100 degrees out there. Do you have recommendations for unexperienced hikers in a cooler location, but not too far away? Any recommendations in general for the Goodyear and surrounding areas? We will have a car. -- Jennifer Hellmer
GOODYEAR, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Volunteers#Summer Heat#Nonperishable Food#Phoenix Rescue Mission#Prm
Goodyear Independent

Philip Dean Clowes

Philip Dean Clowes (Age 59) died after a long illness in Scottsdale, AZ, on April 26, 2022.He is survived by two daughters, Casey Clowes and Shannon Renner, and his former spouse DeeAnne Boyer ...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Park in Whitehaven first Healthy Place project of TN Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Carnes Park in the Whitehaven community is the first Healthy Place project funded by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, a release said. community pavilion with grills, picnic tables and benches. multi-use turf field. The park is located at Whitehaven Lane and Auburn Road and is...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Goodyear Independent

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
180
Followers
868
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy