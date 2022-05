MIAMI COUNTY, IN- For more than 65 years, the United Way of Miami County has been working to make Miami County a great place to live and work. Its mission is to bond people and resources together to build a robust and healthier community. They’ve invested in the most effective programs and initiatives. Created opportunities and change, improved lives, engaged individuals and families, and helped to improve all Miami County citizens’ social and economic conditions.

